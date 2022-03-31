ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms hit areas near RDU airport

By WRAL
WRAL
 2 days ago

WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WNCT

National Weather Service confirms tornado in North Carolina

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according […]
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities roads littered with crashes as storm impacts commute

Twin Cities roads are littered with spinouts and crashes Wednesday morning thanks to slick roads caused by a wintry mix of precipitation, in addition to some freezing rain. "Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 30s," says the National Weather Service.
MINNESOTA STATE
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WBTW News13

WATCH: Hailstorm hits in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A spring storm produced heavy rain, high winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon in a section of Robeson County. The Hilly Branch community was one of the areas hit by the storm, which popped up about 4 p.m. News13 viewer Amber Mcmillan submitted these photos taken as the hail pelted […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Will North Carolina see tornadoes this spring?

(WGHP) — The beginning of meteorological Spring means the beginning of severe weather season. AccuWeather describes the 2021 severe weather season as “turbulent.” It started strong in March, but April of 2021 was quiet and May was quite active. Plus, there was been a lot of activity in December, with tornadoes and a derecho. While […]
HIGH POINT, NC

