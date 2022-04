Bruce Willis’s long and storied career is coming to an end, his family announced this week, after the actor was diagnosed with the brain condition aphasia.The news has been hard to take for fans who have watched Willis charge screaming across our screens, often while wearing a vest, for decades.While the actor will always be known as the indestructible super-cop John McClane to most of us, his filmography is also littered with underappreciated gems that demonstrate why he made such a likeable action hero.Here are eight of Willis’ most underrated roles of all time, ranked in no particular order.Moonrise Kingdom...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO