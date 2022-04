The Democracy Collaborative (TDC) announced the non-profit organization’s newest addition. Sili Recio will begin her latest position as the Senior Communications Director for The Democracy Collaborative on March 14. The brilliant leader is formerly the Vice President of Digital Strategy at MomsRising. She was promoted to the position in 2021. Prior to transitioning into the VP role, Recio served as the National Director of Social Media at the non-profit organization for four years.

