(Minneapolis, MN) -- There is still no deal as negotiations continue between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public Schools district. Classes in the district are canceled Monday as the teachers strike enters its third week. MPS officials released details Sunday about their "last, best and final" offer to the Education Support Professionals. The offer would raise wages to 23-dollars per hour for 85-percent of ESP and move the lowest paid ESPs to 18-dollars per hour, including six-thousand in bonuses over the next two years.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO