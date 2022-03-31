ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Mentor Kids Of Incarcerated Parents

 2 days ago

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent. After initial training...

