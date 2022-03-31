ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Smith apologises to Bruce Willis over past comments

By Celebretainment
Black Hills Pioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith has apologised to Bruce Willis for his previous criticism of the actor. The 51-year-old filmmaker admitted it was "heartbreaking" to learn the 67-year-old star is retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition that affects communication and comprehension - and expressed his regret at previously claiming it...

www.bhpioneer.com

