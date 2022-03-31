ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Lee proposes 30 day suspension of grocery sales tax

Grundy County Herald
 2 days ago

Last week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced his proposal for a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax to provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation nationwide....

www.grundycountyherald.com

WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
WKRG News 5

Hosemann proposes suspension of Mississippi’s gas tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) proposed a suspension of a 18.4-cent gas tax that is currently held by Mississippi. This comes as gas prices have skyrocketed amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “The No. 1 concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJHL

Virginia drivers react to proposed gas tax suspension

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed a bill Wednesday that would suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, drivers are reacting to the potential decrease in cost at the pump. The tax suspension would shave about 26 cents per gallon off the price of gasoline and diesel, something drivers said […]
BRISTOL, VA
WTOP

Gas tax suspension for 30 days advancing in Maryland

A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is moving forward in the legislature. Both the Maryland House and Senate voted unanimously for legislation Thursday. A final vote is expected this week to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan, who supports the legislation. It would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Leader

Legislators propose tax suspensions for income, gasoline

Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
John M. Dabbs

Restaurants and Food Vendors say Grocery Tax Suspension is a Good Start

With prices going up amid record inflation across the nation, many people are having to choose between gas and groceries. While many have curbed their travel enough to make their lifestyle minimally effected, the realization that many are having more difficulty buying food is beginning to hit home. This week's announcement by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came as a refreshing surprise. Lee is advocating and proposing a budget amendment to put a hold on grocery taxes at the state and local level for 30 days.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

