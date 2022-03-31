Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Wallace, Osburn, Nezperce, Hayden, Fourth Of July Pass, Winchester, Soldiers Meadow Road, Worley, Kellogg, Peck, Mullan, Coeur d`Alene, Craigmont, Lewiston Grade, Post Falls, St. Maries, Culdesac, Lookout Pass, Lewiston, Dobson Pass, Lapwai, Gifford, Kamiah, Fernwood, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
