Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-01 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Rock; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow will reduce visibility creating near white out conditions. * WHERE...Mainly the western slopes of the Sawtooths but to include Stanley and Galena pass and areas above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From Monday morning through early Monday evening. Snow will be heaviest mid morning through mid to late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds will likely bring down tree branches and increase avalanche danger.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Wallace, Osburn, Nezperce, Hayden, Fourth Of July Pass, Winchester, Soldiers Meadow Road, Worley, Kellogg, Peck, Mullan, Coeur d`Alene, Craigmont, Lewiston Grade, Post Falls, St. Maries, Culdesac, Lookout Pass, Lewiston, Dobson Pass, Lapwai, Gifford, Kamiah, Fernwood, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet along the crest. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create blowing dust which will reduce visibility.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Chelan County, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Waterville, Cheney, Fairfield, Cashmere, Airway Heights, Ephrata, Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Downtown Spokane, Creston, Spokane Valley, Number 2 Canyon, Moscow, Othello, Plain, Uniontown, Mansfield, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Leavenworth, La Crosse, Wenatchee, Harrington, Davenport, Entiat, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Alpowa Summit, Oakesdale, Badger Mountain Road, Chelan, Pullman, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles with strong cross winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may be found across parts of Grant, Adams, Whitman and Lincoln counties. This could impact travel on portions of I-90, Highways 395, 2, 195 and State Route 26.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. West-southwest wind gusts 30 to 50 mph in exposed areas such as across ridges, peaks, and passes. * WHERE...High Cascades above 5000 feet including Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highways 138 and 230 near Diamond Lake, and Highway 58 near Willamette Pass. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to noon PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility, at times, especially in exposed areas. Gusty winds combined with wet snow could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will likely continue into Monday afternoon, but road temperatures will warm and impacts to roadways should lessen. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southwest Elko County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could further add to the travel difficulties.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph Monday night through Tuesday evening. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

