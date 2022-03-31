ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Group had almost 15K crisis contacts with LGBTQ+ Texans

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b9B0_0evhM35300

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of young people from the LGBTQ+ community in Texas have reached out seeking help from a national suicide prevention organization.

Within the last year, The Trevor Project shared it had more than 14,500 crisis contacts with young Texans who asked to connect with a counselor through a call, chat or text message. This happened during a time when state leaders pursued legislative actions related to transgender kids and their families.

TSA to make scanner technology gender-neutral to better accommodate transgender travelers

A spokesperson for The Trevor Project said the organization could not share any other numbers to provide context about how much of an increase this represents in crisis calls. However, the group said it built capacity the past few years to be able to staff its crisis services 24/7, so the spokesperson said The Trevor Project could not attribute an increase in numbers to one particular factor.

The spokesperson, though, pointed to results from a poll released by The Trevor Project earlier this year that found an overwhelming majority (85%) of transgender and nonbinary youth citing political debates for harming their mental health.

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.

Advocacy groups describe the last year as a particularly tough time for LGBTQ+ Texans. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that effectively bars transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams. Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation said it was needed to maintain fairness in athletics, but critics argued it targeted vulnerable young people and addressed a problem that doesn’t exist. Texas became the largest state to enact such a ban, and now more than a dozen states have passed similar restrictions across the country.

Biden: Government standing up to ‘hateful’ transgender bills

Families with transgender children could also face child abuse investigations now after Gov. Abbott directed the state’s child welfare agency to look into parents who get gender-affirming care for their kids. An injunction from a Travis County judge halted those investigations from proceeding statewide. However, Attorney General Ken Paxton recently asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and allow child abuse investigations into parents of transgender children to proceed.

Emmett Schelling, the executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, said he worries how all of these actions are impacting how young people, particularly trans kids, feel about being themselves and embracing their identities.

“It just breaks my heart that right now where we’re at in this visibility fight, it’s now been fraught with this just galling reality of where we’re at in the state of Texas in this conversation,” Schelling said.

Texans are recognizing Thursday as Transgender Day of Visibility, which coincided with the federal government announcing new actions to make travel and government documents more accommodating to transgender Americans. Those include making a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications available starting on April 11 and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 41

NotPayingAttention
2d ago

Why do these alphabet people need to seek help for suicidal thoughts? I thought that they are SECURE with who they really are. Male claims to be female. Female claims to be male. If you know who you "really are," then why think about suicide? I'm secure with my heterosexuality and I don't care what the alphabet people think or feel about me. I'm a straight male and even that offends some wierdos.

Reply(1)
29
Governor Lew Wallace
2d ago

Like polls, I don’t believe this. A small minority of oddballs and weirdo’s are trying to make this look mainstream. It ain’t!

Reply(2)
24
Richard Cornell
2d ago

funny. we. didn't. have. this. issue. before. Biden. mabe. propaganda all. of. the. sudden. these. fruits. r. going. to. committing. suicide. right

Reply(1)
10
Related
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Daily Fort Worth

Young girl contracted Covid-19 and died of complications after refusing to get vaccinated relying on false news on social media, her father warns

Many parents are having hard times to make their teenage children get the Covid-19 vaccine and this is probably the major issue why this age group has lower than expected vaccine rate so far. If they get infected, young people will probably recover from the virus easily, developing only mild or no symptoms at all in most of the cases, but getting vaccinated is still the best option we have to battle the Covid-19 virus.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS DFW

Melissa Lucio Slated To Be First Woman Executed In Texas Since 2014, But Questions Remain About Her Case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s one of six women on death row in Texas, and the only one who is Hispanic. As things stand, Melissa Lucio will head to the execution chamber on April 27th. Texas State representative Jeff Leach, who represents District 67, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is among a growing chorus of voices hoping to stop the execution. “I think there’s a very real possibility that Ms. Lucio is innocent.” The Republican lawmaker from Collin County agrees with those who say the 53-year-old wasn’t given a fair trial. (credit: TDCJ) “Melissa Lucio’s case is maybe the most troubling case that...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Texas Attorney General#Transgender Children#Tsa#Racism#Lgbtq Texans#The Trevor Project
Kiss 103.1 FM

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
KXAN

KXAN

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy