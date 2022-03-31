ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted after 2 maliciously wounded in Huntington

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted after two people were maliciously wounded in Huntington’s Harveytown neighborhood.

According to the HPD, patrol officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road where they found a husband and wife had been “severely beaten.” Authorities say both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Officers say the husband has been released from the hospital, but his wife’s injuries are more severe and she remains hospitalized.

KY man allegedly stole car, almost hit officers

Police say Frank Lambert, 44, of Huntington, has been identified as a suspect in the incident and has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding. Detectives and West Virginia State Police troopers went to a home in Salt Rock in search of Lambert, but say they were told by neighbors that he fled through the back of the home on foot when the officers arrived.

HPD officers say they are also looking for a woman, identified as Tera Napier, whom Lambert is reportedly in a relationship with and whom they “need to speak to” regarding the incident.

Lambert should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Anyone who knows any information on Napier’s whereabouts or general information about the case should contact the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

Courtesy: Huntington Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

