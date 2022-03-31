ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Burn ban issued for RGV counties

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kx9Pu_0evhLWNq00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A total of 150 counties in Texas have issued burn bans according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website. Two of the 4 counties that make up the Rio Grande Valley are on that list.

At this time, burn bans have been issued for Starr County and Cameron County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybU3U_0evhLWNq00
Burns bans issued as of 3/31 at 3 p.m.

Neighboring counties Zapata, Jim Hogg and Brooks have also issued burn bans.

Officials warn of wildfires amid dry, windy conditions

Over the past few days, several grass fires have been reported in Starr County and upper Hidalgo County areas.

No injuries have been reported, but temporary evacuations and road closures have been prompted due to the smoke and the moving fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow ValleyCentral and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County mourns death of county auditor

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday Hidalgo County announced the passing of its county auditor, Arcy Duran. According to the county, Duran died on Saturday at her home from natural causes. Duran was diagnosed several years ago with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Duran was employed with the county for […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Fox 19

Burn ban in effect for Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sometimes-forgotten law, but during the months of March, April, and May, as well as October and November in the fall, open burning is illegal in Ohio between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to all the dry debris on the ground that can cause a backyard fire to quickly get out of control.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
City
Zapata, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

RGV True Crime: The murder of “El Gallito”

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mysterious disappearance of a well-known Harlingen attorney, and the subsequent discovery of his remains years later still has questions to be answered. Ernesto Gonzales, known as “El Gallito,” went missing in July 2017. Gonzales had set up a meeting with his sister at his workplace. When he didn’t arrive, his […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy