ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

FSS takes over Pinellas and Pasco child welfare system

By Sarah Hollenbeck
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5vmH_0evhJiEw00

There are more than 2,600 children in the foster care system in Pinellas and Pasco Counties. In January, a new agency took over as the lead of the child welfare system in those two counties.

Family Support Services Suncoast took over the Pinellas and Pasco child welfare system after Florida Department of Children and Families leaders decided not to renew a contract with Clearwater-based Eckerd Connects over fears that the agency was putting children’s health and safety in jeopardy. Back in November 2021, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri his agency was investigating after he says several children were found injured or in dangerous conditions while under that agency’s care.

Related: Pinellas sheriff announces criminal investigation into Eckerd Connects over 'institutional abuse' of children in its care

Jenn Petion, the President and CEO of Family Support Services says they are working hard to earn the community’s trust. “It is a new day in child welfare in this community,” she told ABC Action News Reporter Sarah Hollenbeck.

Lauren Sullivan, the Director of Placement and Behavioral Health Services at FSS agrees. “The decisions we make will have long-lasting life impacts on these kids so it’s a great responsibility and we know we better do right by these kids,” she added.

Family Support Services leaders plan to use their model from Duval and Nassau Counties to earn the community’s trust.

WFTS

“I think it’s a fair concern that folks have about child welfare. I will say that I think the proof is in the pudding,” Sullivan added.

FSS is working to construct a new building in Pinellas County that will serve as a more welcoming space to children and families. They are also working hard to recruit more social workers.

“We’ve had a real challenge. When we took over as the child welfare agency in January our in-house case management teams only had nine out of 30 case management positions filled. That’s a critical shortage and it doesn’t allow us to provide the service to children and families in need that we’d like, so we’ve been on an aggressive hunt to find qualified workers,” Petion added.

In the meantime, the agency has relocated some social workers from their Duval and Nassau offices and partnered with DCF to borrow social workers from their agency.

Family Support Services has a goal to reduce the number of children in out-of-home care in Pinellas and Pasco Counties by 30% by 2024.

“We really want to show that we are here for the long term and we’re here to make some really great impacts and changes for these kids in our community,” Sullivan elaborated.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Union advocates about child welfare worker shortage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Allies and workers of the Cambria County Children and Youth Services department plan to speak at Wednesday’s commissioner meeting about the ongoing worker crisis. Staffing within the department is now below 50% capacity. Workers first initiated these grievances back in November through a written proposal but have seen no response from […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
bizjournals

Moffitt's Pasco County campus nabs over $700 million in state funding

The future Moffitt Cancer Center biotech campus in Pasco County received $106 million to support its surrounding infrastructure in the state's budget passed Monday. Moffitt will also receive $20 million in recurring state funds over the next 30 years. That means the state will dedicate a total of about $706 million to the project by 2053.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fss#Child Welfare#Health And Safety#Foster Parents#Eckerd Connects#Abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDIO-TV

It takes a Village to Raise and Protect a Child

Any form of abuse to anyone goes beyond danger and can cause mental and physical injuries. “What we want people to remember is, if you have a concern for the safety of a child, then they should report that, said the First Witness Child Advocacy Center Executive Director, Tracie Clanaugh.
DULUTH, MN
The Richmond Observer

New action plan aims at helping children with complex behavioral needs who come into the care of child welfare

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released a coordinated action plan to address the urgent crisis of children with complex behavioral health needs who come into the care of child welfare services. The action plan represents the work of a multi-sector team of stakeholders that is working to transform the way that the child welfare, behavioral health and other systems that support children and families work together.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy