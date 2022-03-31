ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Cerobins brings production of sustainable waste bins to Williamsport

By Aaron James
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago
Local businessman Anthony Mussare has branched into development of an eco-friendly waste bin that is making waves nationally and will soon begin production right here in Williamsport. Cerobins, as the company describes it, is “an innovative and re-useable landfill, recycling, and organic bin." Used at small-scale and large-scale events...

