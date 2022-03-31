ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 2 quests and how to complete them

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s week 2 of Fortnite chapter 3, season 2, which means a brand new set of challenges await. For this week, you’ll need to visit various locations around the map to collect items, and you’ll need to get your hands on specific weapon types to deal damage. Many of the quests...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded Sniper Rifle Balance Updates

With Call of Duty's traditional midseason Season 2 Reloaded update having just arrived, it appears Sledgehammer Games have taken their latest step in perhaps answering the calls of those demanding more updates and fixes for Vanguard — a balancing pass of nearly the entire sniper rifle weapon class. Although...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Gold Bars#Vending Machines#Video Game
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Playing GTA 5 Story Mode May Get You Banned in GTA Online and Red Dead Online

GTA Online players are reportedly getting banned for playing GTA 5 story mode. GTA Online and GTA 5 were re-released again this month via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For the re-releases, Rockstar Games upgraded both, in turn inviting players to play both, but playing on these machines may end up causing you a major headache. More specifically, it's being reported that launching GTA Online from GTA 5 story mode on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can end up getting you banned in the former and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Gets New Update From Blizzard

Diablo IV is once again in the spotlight with Blizzard sharing another quarterly update about the game ahead of its release. This is the first update on the new Diablo game that we've gotten this year with this one focusing more on the environments of Diablo IV including diverse areas players will explore as well as the dungeons they'll delve into in search of loot. Much was talked about and shared regarding these environments with videos and concept art providing even more details, but the game still does not have a set release date following its delay which was announced late last year.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Alvo for Quest hands-on: Answering the Call of Duty in VR

When Alvo first launched on the PSVR around this time last year, its 5v5 gameplay was one of a kind. While there are shooters on the system, there simply aren't that many multiplayer offerings similar to Call of Duty or Counter-Strike. But the situation is very different on the Oculus Quest 2, where players can experience games like Onward, Contractors, and Pavlov.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we've previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo's Mii characters, instead offering new "Sportsmate" designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.
TENNIS
DBLTAP

Max-Speed Black Ops Cold War SMG is Back in Warzone Pacific Season 2

At the start of the Warzone Pacific era in Season One, one of the most popular weapons at the time notably received a major nerf — the Black Ops Cold War MP5 SMG. Since then, the long-beloved weapon has seen a pretty drastic fall from grace in popularity, ranking 34th in pick ratio at the time of writing according to WZ Ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod gives Cloud a keytar sword

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a gift to modders, who have so far been responsible for such masterpieces as low-poly dress Cloud, clown makeup Sephiroth, and several nude mods I leave interested readers to discover for themselves. Now, a modder known as The Eradicator has truly created the pièce de résistance, with a mod that replaces Cloud's buster sword or ironblade with a 1987 Yamaha SHS-10 shoulder keyboard.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to complete Alexander’s questline in Elden Ring

Iron Fist Alexander, also referred to as Alexander the Warrior Jar, is a major fan favorite in Elden Ring. This lovable… creature? … is striking many of the same vibes with people as Solaire, or maybe more like Siegmeyer of Catarina, did in the original Dark Souls, despite him being just a giant pot with arms and legs. He was featured prominently in the early marketing for the game, and was able to be found and interacted with as far back as the first network test for the game. Between his charming, booming voice, refreshingly upbeat and gung-ho attitude, and the manor in which you first find him, there’s hardly anyone who won’t want to help this jar warrior along his way, even if he’s one of the few friendly Jar monsters you will find in The Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What’s the perfect Elden Ring palette cleanser for you?

So, you’ve been playing Elden Ring for over a month. After sinking 50 — heck, maybe 100 — hours into The Lands Between, exhaustion is starting to set in. FromSoftware’s games are demanding experiences, both when it comes to skill and time commitment. You’re finally ready to take a break and move on to a comedown game. The question is: What game can possibly follow up something as magnificent as Elden Ring?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fortnite Confirms What We Suspected About No Build Mode

"Fortnite" is indisputably one of the most popular games in the world. It distinguished itself from other battle royales with its fun, colorful aesthetic, its free-to-play model, and several unique mechanics. This winning combination, in addition to new seasonal content, has kept the game relevant year after year. That's why it was so surprising when Epic announced that it was temporarily removing one of the game's most famous mechanics: building.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy