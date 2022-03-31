PASTOR DANIEL PARK

SFC (Ret) Donald Lee Cummings, 69, of Iberia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by his wife Victoria of Iberia; his daughter, Delicia Johnson (Ken) of Crocker; four grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson of Norman, Okla.; Alyssa Brewer (Jackson) of Waynesville; Katelyn Rybak-Dow (Jefferson) of Crocker, and Matthew Johnson of Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Charles Brewer; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

IBERIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO