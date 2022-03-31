PASTOR DANIEL PARK

Hermine Maria Gagnon, 89, of Waynesville, died Monday, March 14, 2022, in her home. She is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth Duplissie of Waynesville, and Ursula Hartig of Woodland, Maine; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial for Hermine Maria Gagnon will be held at...
Velma Marie Coffman, 88, of Richland, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Huntsville, Mo. to James Wesley and Rachel Bessie Coons Proctor. Velma was preceded in death by her husband Bill Everett Coffman; her parents, three brothers, five sisters, and one...
Michael Patrick Finnugan, 59, of Lebanon, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Finnugan; one brother, Jeff Finnugan; and one sister, Tracie Clouser. Arrangements for Michael Patrick Finnugan are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of...
Daniel Nicholas Gerdes was born August 4, 1989, at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom. He was the oldest of two sons of Deborah Sue Gerdes. Dan was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran (Hickory Grove) Church near Auburn, Nebraska. He attended Kindergarten at Johnson-Brock Public School in Johnson, completed grades 1,2 and 3 elsewhere, and returned to J-B in 4th grade through graduation from high school.
Emma Lou Garrett, 81, of Columbia, formerly of Plato, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia. She was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Bloodland, Mo. to Leonard Luther and Mary Etta (Lancaster) Williams. Emma grew up in the Plato area and graduated from Plato High School. She...
Donald D. Reece, 71, of Phillipsburg, died Thursday, March 30, 2022, in Mercy Hospital Springfield. He is survived by his sons, Adam Reece, John Reece, Buck Reece, and daughters Jennifer Ealand and Jamie Glaze. Arrangements for Donald D. Reece are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe...
Michael “Daren’’ Nunnally, 53, of Licking, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Nelda Kubisiak of Licking; one son, Vandyn Nunnally of St. Robert; five brothers, Dan Cantrell of Joplin; Les Cantrell (Lisa) of Lynchburg; Marty Cantrel of Lebanon; Ed Kubisiak (Jackie) of Waynesville; and Gary Kubisiak (Janet) of Marshfield; three sisters, Marretta Voyles (Terry) of Licking; Marcie Cantrell of Dixon, and Lisa Zaritz (Patrick) of Jerome; several other relatives and friends.
SFC (Ret) Donald Lee Cummings, 69, of Iberia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by his wife Victoria of Iberia; his daughter, Delicia Johnson (Ken) of Crocker; four grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson of Norman, Okla.; Alyssa Brewer (Jackson) of Waynesville; Katelyn Rybak-Dow (Jefferson) of Crocker, and Matthew Johnson of Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Charles Brewer; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
