UPDATE: Thursday, 9:22 a.m. Two people were rescued and another died after a Navy E-2D Hawkeye out of Norfolk crashed near Chincoteague, Virginia on Wednesday night. The plane crashed near Wildcat Point, not far from Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, and according to a statement from the Navy, it went down at approximately 7:30 p.m.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO