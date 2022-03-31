Arbor Expo held at the Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – They’re shouting it from the treetops, The Arbor Expo has taken up temporary residence at Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Arborists from all over North America have gathered to check out the latest in equipment that impacts their livelihood. Arborists help cities, towns, and homeowners deal with trees that can measure upwards of hundreds of feet.

According to the arborists 22News spoke with, California houses some of the most difficult trees to work with. “Out in California, we have big trees. Big trees all over the state. Everybody knows we have big fires in California. These trees can range from 100 feet to 250 feet.” Jared

The two-day Arbor Expo has been a “must-see” for arborists in the nation. The tallest equipment was too tall to even fit inside the Better Living Center.

