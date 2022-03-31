ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Arbor Expo held at the Big E fairgrounds

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – They’re shouting it from the treetops, The Arbor Expo has taken up temporary residence at Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Arborists from all over North America have gathered to check out the latest in equipment that impacts their livelihood. Arborists help cities, towns, and homeowners deal with trees that can measure upwards of hundreds of feet.

Agawam drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level

According to the arborists 22News spoke with, California houses some of the most difficult trees to work with. “Out in California, we have big trees. Big trees all over the state. Everybody knows we have big fires in California. These trees can range from 100 feet to 250 feet.” Jared

The two-day Arbor Expo has been a “must-see” for arborists in the nation. The tallest equipment was too tall to even fit inside the Better Living Center.

Q97.9

Small Maine Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
HOWLAND, ME
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

