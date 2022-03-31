ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

PCCHS drama performs ‘The Outsiders’

By Katie Kelley Staff Writer
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, on the evenings of March 21-24, the Perry County Central High School Commodore Players performed their first full production since COVID-19 began, “The Outsiders,” based on the book by S.E. Hinton. PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace said the students have been working on the production since...

The Hazard Herald

CLCKY relaunches missions after COVID-caused pause

On March 4, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky welcomed a group of Elkhorn Middle School students from Pike County to take part of the center’s new simulated mission. This, said officials, was the CLCKY’s first group of students back for simulated missions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Ace Frehley performs at the Forum in Hazard

Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley, the former KISS member known as the Spaceman, performed March 13 at the Hal Rogers Center (The Forum) in Hazard. While in Hazard, Frehley performed several songs including “Rip It Out;” “Parasite;” “Strutter;” “Emerald;” “Rocket Ride;” “Rock Soldiers;” “Never Life/Good Times;” “Detroit Rock City;” “Hard Times;” “NYG;” “Strange Ways;” “Shock Me/Solo;” “Cold Gin/Diamond;” and “Deuce.” The concert was part of Frehley’s 2022 tour, and the Hazard event was his smallest venue performance of the year.
HAZARD, KY
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

Know all too well that the only thing more dangerous than Sheila in a good mood is Sheila in a bad one. And in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, the supervillain is thrown into the tizzy of all tizzies as her recent machinations come ever closer to becoming common knowledge. Will Deacon be able to talk her off of a metaphorical ledge? Will Taylor come to regret getting mixed up anew with her onetime “killer”? Read on, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty…
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Devan Chandler Long Opens up About 'Weird' Paranormal Experiences Leading to CBS Sitcom (Exclusive)

Ahead of Thursday night's new Ghosts episode on CBS finally unveiling the long-awaited reason for Trevor's missing pants, series star Devan Chandler Long spoke to PopCulture.com about the episode, which also finds his Viking ghost Thorfinn confronting Flower (Sheila Carrasco) over his feelings. While in an earlier conversation this past month for the episode "Thorapy," Long also spoke about the paranormal, revealing he has had his own ghost story from years ago that spooked him out.
TV SERIES
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

