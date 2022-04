éS Footwear‘s R&D department’s got 5 on it with the latest entry in the respected (until now) company’s canon. The ‘Hi-5’ is a toe-shoe—you know, the shoes that the talkative pony tail dude at the coffee shop is always wearing—meaning each little piggy is going to market (we can’t believe there is a market for this). Mathew “Li’l Shmatty” Chaffin has a little toe-jam in the new video for these monstrosities, above. No (toe)cap… but it is April 1st.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO