Suraj K. Gupta is President & CEO of Rogue Insight Capital, an investment firm focused on supporting diversity, innovation and social impact. There has been drastic change in equity markets over the past few years. Despite the uncertainty and market crash caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the U.S. stock market experienced a period of unabated growth thereafter on the back of strong economic support from world banks and governments. However, fears of inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment in Q4 2021 brought some volatility back into the market, and many growth stocks have had their valuations absolutely crushed since.

STOCKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO