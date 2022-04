BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you see smoke in the skies over Biloxi and Ocean Springs Wednesday, it may be coming from Deer Island. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources plans to conduct a prescribed burn on a 39-acre section of Deer Island’s eastern end between 10 a.m. and noon. It’s expected to last for the remainder of the day.

