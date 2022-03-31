DONALD D. REECE

Michael Patrick Finnugan, 59, of Lebanon, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Finnugan; one brother, Jeff Finnugan; and one sister, Tracie Clouser. Arrangements for Michael Patrick Finnugan are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of...
Sheryl Jean McGuire, 58, of Lebanon, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Nov. 5, 1963, in Camdenton, Mo. to Gene and Shirley Webster Rooffener. Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Johnny McGuire. She graduated from Camdenton High School. In February of...
Nadine Richardson, 91, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Lebanon, Mo to Ralph and Pearl Triplett Meents. On June 7, 1948, she married Lowell Raymond Richardson, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born. She lived her...
Claude F. Hickey, 89, of Richland, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Osage Beach. She was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Turkey Ridge, Mo. to Floyd and Wilma Polly Hickey. On Nov. 26, 1955, he married Shelby Jean Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Clark...
James M. Southard, 74, of Lebanon, died Monday, March 28, 2022, in Osage Beach. He was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Nebo, Mo. to Thomas A. and Erna Matthews Southard. James was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judy Feeney, one son and one daughter in infancy. After...
Hermine Maria Gagnon, 89, of Waynesville, died Monday, March 14, 2022, in her home. She is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth Duplissie of Waynesville, and Ursula Hartig of Woodland, Maine; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial for Hermine Maria Gagnon will be held at...
Douglas Alan Graves, 67, of Lebanon, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in his home. He was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. to J.F. and Eunice Sivewright Graves. On March 18 1988, he married Janet “Jan’’ Lewis and they shared the last 34 years. He was...
Jimmy Wayne Brinkley, 43, of Marshfield, died Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born Feb. 24, 1979, in Springfield, Mo. to Ronnie Wayne and Cecilia Ann (Chandler) Brinkley. Jimmy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Camelia Chandler; his paternal grandparents, Leroy and Gladys Brinkley; and his wife Ashley Brinkley.
Velma Marie Coffman, 88, of Richland, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Huntsville, Mo. to James Wesley and Rachel Bessie Coons Proctor. Velma was preceded in death by her husband Bill Everett Coffman; her parents, three brothers, five sisters, and one...
Joan Ameia Dudley, 82, of Marshfield, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Marshfield Care Center. She was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Duluth, Minn. to Gorden and Olga (Miller) Martinson. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pete Dudley; and her sister, Faith Martinson. She is...
Emma Lou Garrett, 81, of Columbia, formerly of Plato, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia. She was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Bloodland, Mo. to Leonard Luther and Mary Etta (Lancaster) Williams. Emma grew up in the Plato area and graduated from Plato High School. She...
SFC (Ret) Donald Lee Cummings, 69, of Iberia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by his wife Victoria of Iberia; his daughter, Delicia Johnson (Ken) of Crocker; four grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson of Norman, Okla.; Alyssa Brewer (Jackson) of Waynesville; Katelyn Rybak-Dow (Jefferson) of Crocker, and Matthew Johnson of Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Charles Brewer; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Robert “Bobby’’ Eugene Smith, 49, of Dixon, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Phelps Health Medical Center in Rolla. He is survived by his cousins, Linda Salts of Waynesville; Dianne Light and her husband Lowell and Gary Bradshaw and his wife Lori, and Carolyn Gilbert, all of Rolla, and Herman Bradshaw and his wife Pam of St. James, along with many other family members and friends.
Comments / 0