DONALD D. REECE

Robert “Bobby’’ Eugene Smith, 49, of Dixon, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Phelps Health Medical Center in Rolla. He is survived by his cousins, Linda Salts of Waynesville; Dianne Light and her husband Lowell and Gary Bradshaw and his wife Lori, and Carolyn Gilbert, all of Rolla, and Herman Bradshaw and his wife Pam of St. James, along with many other family members and friends.

DIXON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO