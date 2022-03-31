Fatal Marion County deputy-involved crash happened during pursuit, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash this weekend that left a deputy injured and one person dead happened during a vehicle pursuit, according to authorities.

Philip Larimore was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The deputy’s injuries were minor, Tammy Erwin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told News13 on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 378 near S.C. 908, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

