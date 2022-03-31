There's a black market in Russia for dollars and euros with deals organized on Telegram and money changing hands at train stations
- Russians turned to a black market for dollars and euros as the ruble sank after Putin launched a war on Ukraine, reports said.
- Numerous channels on social media sites where people look to buy and sell currencies sprang up after the war began.
- After deals were reached, money then changed hands at train stations or other locations, including a McDonald's.
