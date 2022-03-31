Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO