ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish, VT

CTES students create sunflower seed packets in support of Ukraine

vermontjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVENDISH, Vt. – In a continuing effort to help the people of the Ukraine, Cavendish Town Elementary School students are preparing sunflower seed packets for area residents and visitors. Each packet is decorated...

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Mythic Press creates shirt to support Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a deceivingly simple design. Tulsa - Ukraine in solidarity with a sunflower in the middle. But if you look deeper, there's meaning to the design. "So the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become sort of an international sign of peace. We've combined their Ukrainian coat of arms with the sunflower shape to create this custom design," said Cole Cunningham, founder and Owner of Mythic Press.
TULSA, OK
96.9 WOUR

Send Words of Inspiration on CNY ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ Postcards

You can send words of encouragement and inspiration to those suffering in Ukraine on postcards featuring sunflowers from around Central and Western New York. A local photographer has created “Sunflowers for Ukraine” to help the citizens of Ukraine and he's already raised $25,000 in two days. John Kucko is selling a set of 15 postcards featuring pictures of sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, he has captured from around the region.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Cavendish, VT
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Packets#The Seeds#Sunflower Seed#Flowers#Ctes#Russian#Ukrainian#Chevrolet#Ludlow Insurance
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy