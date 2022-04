Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Hand out Stock Boxes with ADRC! Stock box volunteers are needed to help once a month or on occasion with ADRC’s monthly stock box pick up event in various locations across central Wisconsin. Help people check in, direct vehicles, lift 20-to 30-pound boxes into people’s vehicles. Help needed especially in Merrill and Wisconsin Rapids. Contact Erin Wells with interest at 715-251-6070 or erin.wells@adrc-cw.org.

