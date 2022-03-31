ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Water main break on Pleasant Street in Bennington

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — There is a water main break on Pleasant Street near the intersection of Park Street in Bennington. The town said the water department will be conducting an emergency dig and repair at this location after school has let out.

The town said Park Street will be closed from Scott Street to Pleasant Street. Pleasant Street will be reduced to one lane with traffic control.

Residents should use caution when driving in the area or find an alternate route. The town does not know at this time if water service will be interrupted in this area.

