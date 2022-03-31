ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Letters: Let's invest in ending deadly diseases

By The Times
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0evh3uyb00 The Times also publishes reader letters concerning Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill and more.

Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.

Consequences aren't equal in Washington County

It's reasonable to expect the district attorney to play by the rules. After all, that's what we pay them for; to dispense justice equally, and respect our rights as citizens. However, under DA Kevin Barton, some citizens are more equal than others.

Barton's first test came in 2018, and he failed miserably. A certain Deputy Rian Alden committed two counts of second-degree assault. In plain language, an inmate was beaten to the point of brain damage simply because the inmate got mouthy with the deputy.

Oregon State Police investigated the incident. But when the findings of the investigation were presented to DA Barton's office, no charges were filed! That's right, none. That is until the jail video was viewed on the news, which embarrassed Barton greatly. [Ed.: Alden is awaiting trial on the aforementioned assault charges, as well as charges of first-degree official misconduct and unlawful use of a weapon. The misconduct charge was filed prior to the jail video being leaked to the public.]

However, I would not recommend you try this at home. After all, violent crime is a no-no. And Barton is extremely proud of his conviction rate. Because, to him, it's like a scorecard, and justice is but a game. Thus the regular joe can expect hell if he crosses the law in Washington County. But the people Barton protects need not worry at all.

C. Jack Callahan, Aloha

World TB Day should be a wake-up call

Thursday, March 24, is World Tuberculosis Day, commemorating the approximately 1.5 million people killed by this horrible disease every year.

In 20 years, global efforts to eradicate tuberculosis and other preventable diseases, led by groups like the Global Fund, have made enormous progress. The Global Fund alone has saved 44 million lives since 2002.

That progress is now in jeopardy. When the world shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it disrupted access to diagnostics and treatments for tuberculosis. One million fewer people were treated for TB in 2020 than in 2019 and, for the first time in a decade, annual tuberculosis deaths rose.

This must serve as a wake-up call. Members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley, must go on the record in support of a $2 billion per year pledge from the U.S. at the Global Fund replenishment conference this year so it can continue its vitally important work.

2022 can be the year we end COVID-19 once and for all, but it must also be the year we get the world back on track to end tuberculosis and other preventable diseases by ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to lifesaving tests and treatments.

Michael Kalkofen, Beaverton

Keep up the fight against Alzheimer's

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast.

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease and more than 130,000 family members and friends providing care.

My family experienced the devastation of Alzheimer's firsthand, after both my Grandpa Dave and Great-Grandma Betty were diagnosed with this terrible disease. No family should have to watch their loved one forget their own name, or lose the ability to carry on a conversation, walk or even eat. Alzheimer's is not a normal part of aging.

In recent years, Congress has made funding Alzheimer's research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will support increasing funding for Alzheimer's research at the NIH by $226 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, available resources and how you can get involved in the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alz.org/advocate.

Shane Smith, Cooper Mountain

'Don't Say Gay' sends an unmistakable message

With the passing of Florida House Bill 1557 — more commonly called the "Don't Say Gay Bill" — I would not be allowed to teach.

HB 1557 "prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade. I wouldn't be able to introduce myself as anything but a straight woman. I couldn't be nonbinary and I certainly couldn't be trans and use he/him pronouns. I couldn't discuss any romantic partner that didn't fit the heterosexual norm. I couldn't live a life — I am less than human.

My passion, my direction in life would be destroyed, gone because of my identity. My whole life, everything has gone back to teaching — my life would be ruined.

I love my kindergartners more than anything, their lives and happiness mean the world to me, and the thought of that being ripped away is devastating. Through hell and back, the light at the end of my tunnel has and will always be the possibility of making their futures better. They deserve more — they deserve everything I didn't have and more.

I am privileged to be writing this from a state and city where this bill does not have a direct impact on my life, but I can not stand by and ignore the horrific results of this bill. I grew up without any queer representation in my life. Alone and scared, I sought to cut the unnatural feelings out and ignore them in hope they would go away. They don't; they can't. I see the looks, I hear the hate spewing from your lips — intentional or unintentional, your words and actions scar deeper than any knife.

This is what Florida has condemned their children to: a stigmatization of queer narratives and a pain no child should ever feel. A sharp tap here and long bludgeoning there as words are hurled at a soundboard ready to collapse.

Banning the outright discussion of the LGTBQIA+ community shows those most impressionable that their queerness is hated and unworthy of love. It forces them into silence that some never break.

When society is yelling one thing we feel alone whispering the other. Forced into a life of despair, loneliness and self hatred. We are teaching our kids that being gay is something they should feel ashamed of.

HB 1557 does not protect students from teachers "forcing gender identity or sexuality"on them, but instead teaches them the LGBTQIA+ community is not deserving of respect and love. It teaches an entire state that I am less than human and deserve to be ignored. That I am not deserving of the same rights and privileges that straight people have. And that my existence is inappropriate for children.

Flynn Williams, Tigard

Elections matter, so volunteer

Campaign season is underway. Three people are seeking to be elected this year as your state representative in the Oregon House District 26.

One posted on LinkedIn "I support Trump too!!!" shortly before or after the election in November 2020.

The second's LinkedIn photo is him wearing a hat saying "SOCIALism DISTANCING."

The third is our current representative, Courtney Neron, who has fought to invest in affordable childcare, give relief to small businesses, invest in workforce training and retention, stabilize funding for schools, get the Sherwood Highway 99W pedestrian bridge funded, and much more.

Enough said. Please volunteer in this or another local campaign to protect your values in this year's elections. Thank you.

John Vandenberg, Sherwood

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Times
The Times

52

Followers

1K+

Posts

6K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Times

LETTERS: 'Homeless jail' writer responds

The Times also publishes reader letters about upcoming elections, including Washington County DA and Congress.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Re-elect Neron for attention to top...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
deseret.com

Experts say the U.S. might not see the next COVID-19 surge coming

The United States may be vulnerable to an unseen surge of COVID-19 cases right now, according to multiple health experts. Why it matters: The United States has reached a lull period in the coronavirus outbreak. All of that could be upended without much foresight because of how Americans are currently handling the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Gay Rights#Times#Oregon State Police
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

US poised to release 2.4bn genetically modified male mosquitoes to battle deadly diseases

Genetically modified male mosquitoes may soon be buzzing across areas of California, in an experiment to stop the spread of invasive species in a warming climate. Earlier this month, the EPA cleared the UK-based biotech company Oxitec to release a maximum of roughly 2.4bn of its genetically modified mosquitoes through 2024, expand its existing trial in Florida and start a new pilot project in California’s Central Valley, where mosquito numbers are on the rise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

More trouble for GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn: North Carolina Republican senator endorses primary opponent

WASHINGTON – Embattled North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn faced another problem Thursday: A Republican primary opponent won an endorsement from one of the state's Republican U.S. senators. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Cawthorn "has fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
52
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy