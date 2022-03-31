ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nearly 70 million COVID-19 tests distributed to New Yorkers

By Mariann Cabness
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vb6kZ_0evh2gts00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Nearly 70 million COVID-19 over-the-counter tests have been distributed by the New York State so far as part of ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers during the pandemic, according to Governor Hochul’s office.

“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, test kits are a critical tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent exposure to others,” Governor Hochul said. “We have already distributed nearly 70 million COVID-19 tests, and we will continue to focus our efforts on distributing at-home tests to New Yorkers and build up our stockpile so we can bolster our preparedness for the future, keep our communities safe, and safely move forward through this pandemic.”

As more New Yorkers use at-home tests rather than on-site testing, the New York State is scaling down its testing sites. The state has retained contracts to quickly re-open testing sites through June if the need arises. Nearly 100,000 tests have been conducted at state testing sites since January 7.

Fight for COVID funding resumes as FDA OKs second booster

There are 1,910 registered locations to obtain a test in New York State. All 15 of the state’s vaccine sites remain open and New Yorkers over the age of 50 are encouraged to get a second booster in accordance with the recently expanded CDC guidance.

“The distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests is a critical tool helping to curb spread in our communities,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “I thank Governor Hochul and our partners at the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for distributing millions of rapid test kits statewide, particularly to high risk communities. New research released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us that we must continue to center equity across all of our pandemic response efforts. In getting tests to nursing homes, senior centers, food banks, and NYC Housing Authority tenants, and in keeping our state-run mass vaccination sites open to all, that’s exactly what New York State is doing.”

According to the governor’s office, 68,890,256 tests have been distributed throughout New York since the beginning of the year, including over 33 million tests to schools, 19.5 million tests to nursing homes and adult-care facilities and more than 12.5 million tests to local officials.

Second COVID booster now available at Pa. Rite Aid locations

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced that more than 20 million COVID-19 over-the-counter tests will be distributed across the state through spring to bolster New York State’s ongoing preparedness efforts.

The spring plan includes distributions of over-the-counter test kits to nursing homes, adult care facilities, NYC Housing Authority tenants, food banks, senior centers and schools during the next few months to help identify new COVID-19 cases. Nearly 23 million over-the-counter COVID-19 tests have been stored to help prepare for any potential surges later this year.

“COVID is still a very real threat and it’s critical we remain vigilant in our work to protect communities,” DHSES Commissioner Jackie Bray said. “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has expanded our testing distribution operation to a scale few might have thought possible just a year ago, but we cannot rest on this accomplishment alone. As we move forward into the spring, we will continue to support our local partners however we can to ensure New Yorkers have the tools to stay safe and healthy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

671K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Homeland Security#New Yorkers#The New York State#State Health
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy