ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Equine Energy

By Paige Aigret
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far back as she can remember, she loved horses, and over time, they overtook her life. Narissa Jenkins is the CEO and founder of Healing Hoof Steps. The organization, established in 2017, offers equine-assisted mental health counseling and therapeutic riding services. It is located less than a half-mile off U.S....

www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Freeport, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Crestview, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
One Green Planet

Watch Rescue Transformation of Lonely Puppy Tied to a Car Bumper 24/7

This 9-week old puppy named Malibu was tied to the bumper of a car 24/7. Mistreatment, loneliness, and abuse were all this puppy had ever known. It wasn’t until TikTok user @ellirescues came along and discovered this poor puppy, that her life was forever changed. When Elli went up...
PETS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Horses Need Shoes, But Cows Don't?

Owing to the fact that horseshoes are both a game and a good luck charm, most people know what horses’ “shoes” look like. Exactly why they sport these semicircles of metal (or other materials), however, isn’t quite as widely known. The simplest answer is that horses...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counseling#Depression#Vietnam Veteran#Behavioral Health#Equine Energy#Healing Hoof Steps
NPR

Is breeding bulldogs cruel? Animal groups debate how to make them healthier

Wrinkled, jowly faces. Squat legs. Prominent underbite. Bulldogs and French bulldogs are among the most popular breeds in the U.S. But according to a growing body of evidence, that distinctive bulldog look also leads to serious health problems for many dogs. In late January, a court in Norway banned the...
ANIMALS
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Pets
dogster.com

Dogs in the Classroom Program

Nonprofit Pet Care Trust has joined forces with therapy dog organization Pet Partners to launch Dogs in the Classroom, a pilot program that provides interactions with registered therapy dog teams in approximately 100 classrooms across the country through the 2021-2022 school year. Research has shown many social, behavioral and academic...
PETS
KXLY

Dog park best practices for new pet owners

Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.
PETS
WSAW

Stable Hands Equine Therapy seeks volunteers for upcoming therapy sessions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stable Hands Equine Therapy in Wausau is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It’s an organization that provides therapy programs to different people with the use of horses. But, it needs your help. The organization has a few different volunteer opportunities people can get involved...
WAUSAU, WI
The Infatuation

Horses

Like some other restaurants nearby that make great martinis, Horses is a place where you might feel compelled to use Hollywood as an adjective. But Horses has a special niche amongst its Hollywood peers. It takes some foresight to get a reservation, but there’s no swimming pool or judgy host like you’ll find at Sunset Tower. Horses blasts ’80s music and has red booths like Jones, but you could successfully celebrate a big anniversary here without being accused of last-minute planning. It’s sorta French like Gigi’s, but with less reliance on butter and more on precious vegetables. If we rode motorcycles, we’d ride one here and make a grand entrance with windswept hair and soft leather boots. Of all of these very-Hollywood spots, Horses has the most edge across the board. And the most horses.
LIFESTYLE
WVNews

Garrett County 4-H youth demonstrate equine knowledge

OAKLAND — Garrett County 4-H was well represented in the Maryland 4-H Horse Bowl competition. The 2022 contest was held virtually on March 5 and 6, with participants from across the state. The local Senior Division team, age 14-18, consisted of five members: Chloe DeWitt, Aiden Helton, Claire Helton,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Phys.org

Risk factors for attacks by dogs on other dogs, cats

Dog attacks on other dogs or cats are traumatic events for pet owners—but what do we know about how commonly they occur, or how you might reduce the risk of your pet being involved?. A recent study by the University of Adelaide, in conjunction with the Animal Emergency Centers...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy