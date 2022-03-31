ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Korean pop star Luna readies for Broadway debut in ‘KPOP’

By JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press
8newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Korean pop star Luna is ready to make her Broadway debut this fall in the musical “KPOP” and she’s already dreaming of who might be there on opening night — like BTS. “I would be thankful if they showed up...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Pamela Anderson Makes Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’

A quarter of a century after she left “Baywatch,” Pamela Anderson is staging a comeback. The actress is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.”. Just-released images show her in character in the iconic role made famous by Renee Zellweger in the movie...
MOVIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop

The Azalea City Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Mobile, Alabama, with a mission to provide opportunities for children and adults to explore the world of artistic expression through quality educational programs, recitals and performance opportunities that enhance self-confidence and encourage personal growth while strengthening academic and artistic skills.
MOBILE, AL
VISTA.Today

10-Year-Old Delco Boy Makes Broadway Debut

Ten-year-old Donovan Bazemore from Upper Chichester just got the role of a lifetime, writes Christie Ileto for 6ABC. Starting Tuesday, Donovan will make his Broadway debut playing Simba from The Lion King. The Lion King, a Disney classic, is one of the longest-running stage productions. Donovan has been working to...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Luna
Person
Helen Park
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Leaves Her Darker, Artsier Side Behind for a Pure Pop Light Show: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. As someone affected by chromesthesia — the involuntary ability to associate sound with its various shades — Charli XCX has forever viewed music in dramatically different colors. Some have taken on dark, cold, experimental tones (like “Pop 2” and her lockdown project, “How I’m Feeling Now”); others have adopted warmer shades that skew decidedly toward commercial, mainstream pop (a la “Sucker” and “Charli”). With “Crash,” which she has declared is her last album for the Atlantic label, it’s abundantly clear which side of the color wheel she’s landed on for the moment: The avant-pop...
MUSIC
In Style

Ariana DeBose Just Became the First Queer Woman of Color to Win an Oscar

As a longtime Academy Award-watcher, former high school theater nerd, and Hamilton super fan, I was rooting for Ariana DeBose — who played The Bullet in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking rap musical — to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story, the award Rita Moreno (the original Anita) took home 60 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Stars#Broadway Musical#Kpop#Korean#Ap#The Associated Press
Pitchfork

A Day With Koffee, Reggae’s Next Pop Star

Koffee is marveling at the world’s tallest freestanding dinosaur skeleton, a long-necked Barosaurus that makes the five-foot-tall Jamaican musician look like a tiny figurine in comparison. As she stares, a little kid hops onto the platform in front of the dino’s bones to pose for a picture. “That would be a spectacle if that shit fell,” Koffee says dryly. It’s the 22-year-old’s first trip to New York’s Museum of Natural History, and she roams aimlessly at first, consumed by the scale of it all. With a gray OVO hoodie over her head, she mostly observes the enormous creatures in silence, gradually coming alive.
MUSIC
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy