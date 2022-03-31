ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN Missing: Madison woman vanishes on Valentine’s Day 2003

By Alex Denis, Caitlin Coffey
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In 2003, a young woman living with her grandmother left the Madison house late one night and hasn’t been seen since.

24-year-old Misty Sullivan disappeared on Valentine’s Day.

Misty Sullivan missing since 2003. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit explained, “The grandmother reported that she heard Misty come home around 10 or 11 o’clock at night. It sounded like she went into her room and then she left shortly after. That’s the last time anyone could account for her whereabouts.”

A few days later she was reported missing.

“Her car was found abandoned at the entrance to Shelby Park. There was nothing in the car that indicated foul play, but it’s an unusual place to park a car,” said Filter.

Her case remains unsolved and few details are available.

If you have any information about Sullivan or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance you’re encouraged to reach out to Detective Filter at 615-862-7803 . You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463) . Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 investigates The Missing – digging deeper into renewed efforts to find Tennesseans who vanished.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

