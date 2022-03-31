ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Male Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Loaded Firearm

glendaleca.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMale Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Loaded Firearm. On March 29, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) observed a vehicle illegally parked in a disabled...

www.glendaleca.gov

Comments / 0

