AP’s Marjorie Miller named as new head of Pulitzer Prizes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Marjorie Miller, vice president and global enterprise editor at The Associated Press, has been named as the new administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes. Miller spent 27 years at the Los Angeles Times as a correspondent in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East....

