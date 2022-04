Despite being stalled by a single cyclist this weekend, the “people’s convoy” of aggrieved truckers continues to roll around the United States’ capital. On Saturday morning, videos of a cyclist bringing the anti-vaccine mandate convoy to a grinding halt spread widely after being posted by The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo. The video shows a lone cyclist biking at a leisurely pace down a road where it would be difficult for vehicles to pass, with a lengthy line of truckers stretching far behind him. A livestreamer filming the incident pulls up beside the cyclist—his steed, a bike with a green basket on the front—and asks him what he’s doing.

