CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hollywood is coming to Northeast Ohio to shoot a movie about LeBron James and you can be in it. According to casting calls posted by Angela Boehm Casting on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s website, the film is looking for experienced high school cheerleaders, tumblers and band members. Extras are being cast for crowd scenes to be filmed at a stadium, too.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO