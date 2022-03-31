ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

140 Illegal Aliens Caught in 1 Day in the Valley as Biden Plans to Open the Flood Gates

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJgSu_0evgrCKZ00

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events within 24-hours that resulted in 140 arrests.

The Biden administration will end the Title 42 public health order in May that allows border agents to immediately expel illegal border crossers, according to multiple reports.

“We are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Officials within the Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly warned that rescinding the order could result in an influx of illegal border crossings.

Over two million illegal aliens were detained at the southern border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in 2021, the first year of President Biden’s term in office. That was more than double the 921,812 migrants detained in a 2019 surge in illegal crossings.

Tuesday morning, RGV agents, with the assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers apprehended 14 illegal aliens in a stash house located in Roma. Agents arrested a caretaker who was a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident.  All 14 subjects were nationals of Mexico, Honduras, Peru, Dominican Republic unlawfully present in the U.S.

Around noon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) received an anonymous tip about a white sport utility vehicle that picked-up possible illegals near the Rio Grande south of Mission. A DPS trooper attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the Dodge Journey led them on a vehicle pursuit. An AMO helicopter responded to assist. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree near Benston Palm Drive. Agents arrived on scene and were advised DPS would be charging the driver, a national of Mexico, and the United States citizen passenger for smuggling. Agents arrested the seven occupants, who were from Central America and Mexico illegally present in the U.S.

Approximately an hour later, an agent observed several subjects load into a Chevrolet Trail Blazer near the Rio Grande south of Mission. A DPS trooper was led on a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into thick vegetation. The driver and occupants fled the scene, but were apprehended shortly thereafter. DPS took custody of the juvenile driver from Mexico and agents transported the 10 illegal immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador to the station.

Additionally, MCS agents encountered three more groups of illegals totaling 104, within an hour. The groups illegally entered the U.S. south of Mission, Texas. The migrants were from Central and South America, and Cuba.

Wednesday, RGV agents encountered a Dodge Ram near Linn, that had apparently lost control and slid into a high-game fence. Agents encountered an adult male near the vehicle who admitted he was unlawfully present in the U.S. The illegal alien stated he was being smuggled in the vehicle along with several others. Agents searched the immediate area, however, couldn’t locate the driver or any other subjects. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the station.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!

4K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

819K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Border patrol release photo of migrant toddler found alone in freezing temperatures on Mexico-US border: 120 lone children found over weekend

A migrant toddler was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he was seen wandering alone near the border with Mexico. A spokesperson with the agency’s Del Rio Sector confirmed to DailyMail.com that the boy was spotted at a boat ramp around midnight Tuesday near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Eagle Pass, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
San Manuel-linn, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Government
Times-Republican

Illegal immigration: Another of Biden’s manufactured crises

While Americans’ attention is understandably focused on skyrocketing gas prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the crisis at our southern border has dropped out of the headlines. But it is also escalating. Biden is doing nothing to enforce our immigration laws; those exploiting Biden’s nonexistent enforcement know it....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Alien#Cdc#El Salvador
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
WebMD

Border Agents Stop Bologna From Being Smuggled Into the U.S.

March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas. Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases,...
EL PASO, TX
Sand Hills Express

Ukrainians can be considered for asylum at U.S.-Mexico border, DHS says

U.S. authorities along the Mexican border have been instructed to consider exempting Ukrainians from a pandemic-related restriction so they can enter the country to seek asylum, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by CBS News. During a call with reporters on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
White House
San Angelo LIVE!

Murderous MS-13 Gang Incursion into the United States Repelled by Border Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) and an 18th Street gang members over several days. On March 21, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 16 illegal aliens south of Mission. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national as an MS-13 gang member with a previous arrest warrant, issued in 2021, for aggravated homicide.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Tim Vasquez Guilty, Now in Custody of U.S. Marshals

LUBBOCK, TX — At approximately 2:15 p.m., the jury announced they had reached a verdict in the trial of Timothy Ray Vasquez. The jury had deliberated for about 6.5 hours since Wednesday afternoon at the George Mahan Federal Building in Lubbock, Texas. Details the verdict were revealed at trial in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m.. The jury foreman said the verdict was unanimous on all counts. Count 1: Receipt of a bribe: Guilty Count 2: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 3: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 4: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty The next step is the judge will issue a…
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy