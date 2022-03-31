140 Illegal Aliens Caught in 1 Day in the Valley as Biden Plans to Open the Flood Gates

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events within 24-hours that resulted in 140 arrests.

The Biden administration will end the Title 42 public health order in May that allows border agents to immediately expel illegal border crossers, according to multiple reports.

“We are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Officials within the Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly warned that rescinding the order could result in an influx of illegal border crossings.

Over two million illegal aliens were detained at the southern border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in 2021, the first year of President Biden’s term in office. That was more than double the 921,812 migrants detained in a 2019 surge in illegal crossings.

Tuesday morning, RGV agents, with the assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers apprehended 14 illegal aliens in a stash house located in Roma. Agents arrested a caretaker who was a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident. All 14 subjects were nationals of Mexico, Honduras, Peru, Dominican Republic unlawfully present in the U.S.

Around noon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) received an anonymous tip about a white sport utility vehicle that picked-up possible illegals near the Rio Grande south of Mission. A DPS trooper attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the Dodge Journey led them on a vehicle pursuit. An AMO helicopter responded to assist. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree near Benston Palm Drive. Agents arrived on scene and were advised DPS would be charging the driver, a national of Mexico, and the United States citizen passenger for smuggling. Agents arrested the seven occupants, who were from Central America and Mexico illegally present in the U.S.

Approximately an hour later, an agent observed several subjects load into a Chevrolet Trail Blazer near the Rio Grande south of Mission. A DPS trooper was led on a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into thick vegetation. The driver and occupants fled the scene, but were apprehended shortly thereafter. DPS took custody of the juvenile driver from Mexico and agents transported the 10 illegal immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador to the station.

Additionally, MCS agents encountered three more groups of illegals totaling 104, within an hour. The groups illegally entered the U.S. south of Mission, Texas. The migrants were from Central and South America, and Cuba.

Wednesday, RGV agents encountered a Dodge Ram near Linn, that had apparently lost control and slid into a high-game fence. Agents encountered an adult male near the vehicle who admitted he was unlawfully present in the U.S. The illegal alien stated he was being smuggled in the vehicle along with several others. Agents searched the immediate area, however, couldn’t locate the driver or any other subjects. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the station.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.