Celebrating Women Who Inspire

By Erin O'Brien
Psychiatric Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Women's History Month, our contributors celebrate the women who inspire...

Harper's Bazaar

Emily Beecham on appreciating individuality, inspiring women, and celebrating BAFTA weekend

Emily Beecham, like any self-respecting woman, really loves pockets. "I think they are the quiet feminist revolution in clothes," laughs the beloved British actress. "It's definitely a bonus when an outfit has pockets." Her look for this weekend's Chanel and Charles Finch pre-BAFTA party - a classic black tweed blazer dress - does, of course, have them. "I love the playfulness of Chanel," she says. "It's classic and chic with such a distinctive look, but there's also so much character. Also," she laughs, "the shoes are really fun."
Daily Mail

Celebrating 'divine and demonic' women! British Museum's first exhibition on female spiritual beings will explore primordial she-demon Lilith who was 'consort of Satan' and Circe who turned men into pigs

From powerful deities to primordial she-demons, a new exhibition exploring how femininity has been perceived across the globe throughout history will be unveiled later this year. Feminine power: the divine to the demonic is the British Museum's first ever exhibit on female spiritual beings and will open in May. Exploring...
