Celebrating Women Who Inspire

Emily Beecham, like any self-respecting woman, really loves pockets. "I think they are the quiet feminist revolution in clothes," laughs the beloved British actress. "It's definitely a bonus when an outfit has pockets." Her look for this weekend's Chanel and Charles Finch pre-BAFTA party - a classic black tweed blazer dress - does, of course, have them. "I love the playfulness of Chanel," she says. "It's classic and chic with such a distinctive look, but there's also so much character. Also," she laughs, "the shoes are really fun."

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO