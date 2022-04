ALTON - New restrooms are planned at Piasa Park at the northern edge of Alton. For the past eight years, the restrooms at the park have been closed due to close proximity to the bluffs and as a precaution against falling rocks. That's about to change, according to Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes. This week Haynes said there are plans to rebuild the bathroom facilities at the popular tourist stop on the Great River Road, home to the Piasa Bird mural.

ALTON, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO