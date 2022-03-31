Rams sign Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

Bobby Wagner (54) is joining the champs. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner has made his decision, and the Rams will add another future Hall of Famer to their defense. The longtime Seahawks star is headed to Los Angeles on a five-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets.

After visiting the Rams last week, Wagner will sign a deal worth $50M. The contract can pay the 10-year veteran up to $65M. Wagner visited both the Rams and Ravens but will stay in the NFC West to join the Super Bowl champions’ Aaron Donald– and Jalen Ramsey-led defense. Ex-Wagner teammate Richard Sherman was the first to report the news (on Twitter).

Since signing Donald to an extension in 2018, the Rams have not spent much on the off-ball linebacker position, but they were connected to Wagner immediately after his mid-March Seahawks release. While the Ravens made what they believed to be a competitive offer, the Rams ended up handing out an eight-figure-per-year deal to a non-pass-rushing 'backer. As a result, they now have two six-time All-Pros on defense, with Wagner and Donald combining for 13 such honors.

This amounts to a homecoming for Wagner, who is an L.A. native. The Seahawks drafted Wagner in the second round out of Utah State on the same day they acquired Russell Wilson and plugged him in at middle linebacker. Although the Legion of Boom received the most attention on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl defenses, Wagner began his Canton-caliber ascent for those teams. His 2014 return from injury catalyzed Seattle’s run back to the Super Bowl and earned him his initial All-Pro honor. Wagner’s six First-Team All-Pro selections, among pure off-ball linebackers, rank behind only Mike Singletary and Ray Lewis (seven apiece) since the AFL-NFL merger.

Wagner, 31, will join 2021 third-round pick Ernest Jones as the Rams’ top second-level defenders. The Rams were prepared to pay Von Miller around $15M annually. Miller signing with the Bills freed up some money, and Matthew Stafford not venturing into the Aaron Rodgers/Deshaun Watson contract realm did as well.

While the Seahawks felt comfortable parting ways with their defensive anchor, Wagner made a career-high 170 tackles last season, doing so despite missing a game. Wagner has compiled 23.5 sacks and 68 tackles for loss over the course of his career, adding 11 interceptions as well. The Seahawks gave Wagner two extensions — in 2015 and ’19. Wagner’s Rams deal runs closer to the 2015 extension, a $10M-per-year pact that topped the linebacker market at the time.