ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Motorist indicted in fatal Alexis Road crash

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAQxK_0evgNyyH00

A Toledo motorist has been charged for a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Alexis Road near Tetherwood Drive on March 10.

The Lucas County grand jury Thursday indicted Austin Sparks, 22, of Toledo, with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Terrance Robb, 62, of Grodi Road, Erie, Mich., was pronounced dead at the scene, Toledo police said.

Mr. Robb was traveling east on Alexis at about 2:35 p.m. and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Tetherwood when he was struck by a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Mr. Sparks, 22, who was westbound on Alexis, authorities reported at the time.

The collision caused Mr. Robb’s 2004 Dodge pickup truck to roll over, according to a traffic accident report.

Mr. Sparks was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment of blunt force trauma, police said.

Comments / 3

Mathew Hayward
2d ago

what it doesn't mention in the article, and the reason for the charges, is "Mr. sparks" (if you want to refer to a 22 year old as such) was driving in excess of 100mph in a 45mph zone

Reply(1)
6
Connie Ford
2d ago

these kids today don't deserve to have a driver's license they don't respect the roads that just like this 21 year old that ran a stop sign over a wk ago that killed a family of 5 in Fulton County

Reply
3
The Blade
The Blade

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Morse Road reopening after fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Morse Road has reopened after a crash left one person dead Thursday, Columbus police said. The victim died about 2:50 p.m. Thursday after being transported to Mount Carmel East, according to Columbus police. As a result of the crash, sections of Morse Road were closed but have since been reopened, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Voice

Motorist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A motorist was killed in a rush-hour crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m., Monday, March 21 at West Bangs Avenue and Alpine Trail, Neptune Township police said. The car had left the roadway, according to an unconfirmed report. The name of the...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them. But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.
DELTA, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Promedica Toledo Hospital
WTOL-TV

Man arrested in shooting of west Toledo bar bouncer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Have you seen this white truck?

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help to locate a truck involved in a Springfield Township theft earlier this month. The white truck, seen in a photo released by the sheriff's office, was used to steal a trailer from a construction site at 7817 Honeycrisp Court.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

29-year-old dead following Sunday night crash on Lewis Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 29-year-old is dead following a crash in the 5200 block of Lewis Avenue Sunday night. According to a police report, at 11:45 p.m., 29-year-old Dalano Lumpkin was headed northbound on Lewis Avenue. At the same time, 19-year-old Maricella Morales was stopped in the southbound center turn lane, waiting to to turn left.
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOL 11

Man found shot near vehicle in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A male driver was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds after he was discovered along Hill Avenue early Friday morning. The man was found shortly after 1 a.m. near a vehicle that had crashed into Resurrection Cemetery. Police said the man had been shot...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy