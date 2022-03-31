Motorist indicted in fatal Alexis Road crash

A Toledo motorist has been charged for a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Alexis Road near Tetherwood Drive on March 10.

The Lucas County grand jury Thursday indicted Austin Sparks, 22, of Toledo, with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Terrance Robb, 62, of Grodi Road, Erie, Mich., was pronounced dead at the scene, Toledo police said.

Mr. Robb was traveling east on Alexis at about 2:35 p.m. and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Tetherwood when he was struck by a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Mr. Sparks, 22, who was westbound on Alexis, authorities reported at the time.

The collision caused Mr. Robb’s 2004 Dodge pickup truck to roll over, according to a traffic accident report.

Mr. Sparks was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment of blunt force trauma, police said.