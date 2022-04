Wildfires across the US have gotten larger, more frequent, and more widespread since the beginning of the millennium, according to a new study. Research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, found that large fires in the US have not only become more common but are also spreading into new areas, impacting land that previously did not burn, due to the ongoing climate crisis.“Projected changes in climate, fuel and ignitions suggest that we’ll see more and larger fires in the future. Our analyses show that those changes are already happening,” study lead author Virginia Iglesias from Colorado University, Boulder’s...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO