ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Imagination Library celebrates second anniversary

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago

NORWALK — It’s time to celebrate the Huron County Imagination Library’s second birthday.

In spite of the pandemic, the steering committee that led the start-up of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in our county was able to get the program organized and off the ground in April, 2020. The committee set a goal in 2020 to get free books in the homes of about 1,420 children under the age of 5 who reside in Huron County.

That goal targeted about 35% of the 4,053 under 5 years of age children of Huron County residents. 1,656 children were enrolled that first year. In the second year the committee’s goal was to enroll 50% of Huron County children under the age of 5. Presently there are 1,804 children enrolled, while 531 children have “graduated” out of the program.

The cost of this program is $25 per child for a year, which means that every child enrolled in this program will receive one book a month selected from a reputable publishing company. In order to meet the goal to supply free books to more than 2,000 children it was determined that the cost would be more than $50,000. There are no additional administrative costs. That financial goal was also met thanks to the generosity of several local service organizations, foundations and individuals as well as the Ohio legislature that paid for half of the costs in the first two years.

It is believed that the Ohio legislature will match the funds raised in Huron County in order to continue this very successful nationally-known program that Dolly Parton originated.

Members of the committee include: Brad Romano, superintendent of New London Schools, Josh Figley, Willard Library; Carol Wheeler, Norwalk Area United Fund; Denny Doughty, North Point Educational Service Center; Katiemarie Hicks of New London; Lenora Minor, director of Job and Family Services; Judy Sommers, retired educator; Reta Stark, retired educator, and Dick Stein, representative to the Ohio legislature. This steering committee evolved from an initial meeting held in Willard in January, 2020 to learn about the Imagination Library program. There are now Imagination Library programs in all 88 Ohio counties.

The purpose of the Huron County Imagination Library is to put age-appropriate books in the hands of all children from birth to 5 years of age. Research has indicated that books in the hands of young children are a key indicator of academic success. Children with at least 25 books in the home are more likely to complete an additional two years of school.

It is also widely recognized that the best way to promote language development is by reading aloud to children. For additional information, or to enroll a child in the free Imagination Library program go to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library: www.OhioImaginationLibrary.org. It takes less than five minutes to apply.

Comments / 0

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector

1K+

Followers

129

Posts

182K+

Views

Related
WTVM

Kids at Columbus library celebrate ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’. When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi. Today...
Hoptown Chronicle

West Kentucky libraries take part in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program

The Kentucky Senate recently approved legislation authorizing the Imagination Library program – founded by famed country singer Dolly Parton in 1995 – to become statewide. The program allows children 5 years old and younger to receive free books through participating libraries at no cost to their families. This provides children going into kindergarten with equal learning opportunities and a foundation for academic success.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Imagination Library catalyst strives to help the next generation

Jan Rippey is a finalist for the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's First Citizen award  Particularly in prepandemic times, if you were a parent walking a stroller near the Murase Park fountains or waiting at the bus stop, Wilsonville resident Jan Rippey may have approached with a warm smile, a compliment about your baby and a flyer. Rippey, the founder of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Wilsonville, is never shy to tell people about the program that provides free books to hundreds of kids under the age of 5 in the community each year. "She is humble to her...
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Huron County, OH
Government
County
Huron County, OH
Norwalk, OH
Government
City
Norwalk, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners recognize anniversary of county library system

READING, Pa. –The Berks County Board of Commissioners on Thursday presented Amy Resh, system administrator for Berks County Public Libraries, a proclamation in recognition of the 35th anniversary of the county library system. Resh noted that the recognition was being given in conjunction with National Library Week, April 3-9.
Norwalk Reflector

4-H News

The Huron Valley Go-Getters met on March 14 to discuss any old business and discuss new business. Demonstrations were also held. They finished off the meeting by making recycled bird feeders. News Reporter. Kerstyn Eberly. The Peru Patriots held their first meeting of 2022 on Feb. 20. It was good...
HURON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

The scoop on Twist & Shout's new owner

MONROEVILLE — For several days now, Anthony Vasko has proudly told many — even happily shouting it from afar — about how he won’t put his own twist on a longstanding, beloved business now under his ownership. “I am not going to change a thing,” said...
MONROEVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

'She was a wonderful, wonderful person'

NORWALK — They will never get their daughter back, but their hopes are no other parents will have to go through the pain and suffering they did. Friends and family of Alli Jo Kurdinat gathered Monday afternoon at Bishman Park in Norwalk to hand out signs saying "Drive Sober" and "Alli Jo."
NORWALK, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Norwalk Reflector

Linda Goodspeed

DUBLIN, Ohio — Linda Goodspeed, 73, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on March 18, 2022, unexpectedly. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Campbell. Linda was a 1966 New London High School graduate. She graduated from Columbus Business University. Linda worked for over 30 years at...
OBITUARIES
Norwalk Reflector

Jerry Lee Querin

MONROEVILLE — Jerry Lee Querin, 84, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Continuing Healthcare Center of Milan following a lengthy illness. He was born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Bellevue, Ohio. Jerry served six years in the U.S Navy, four years active and two years...
MONROEVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

William D. 'Bill' Fishbaugh

William D. “Bill” Fishbaugh, 74, of Greenwich, died Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at home. He was born on March 25, 1948, in New London, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Louetta (Beasore) Fishbaugh, and was a South Central High School graduate. A dedicated and hard worker, Bill...
GREENWICH, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus moving COVID testing location

NORWALK — Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 testing at Fisher-Titus will be moving from the Benedict Avenue Entrance to Entrance C near the Emergency Department. Patients with an appointment for COVID-19 testing should turn park in the rear Emergency Department lot. There is designated patient parking in front of Entrance C. Once parked patients should call the number on the signs to let them know they have arrived. A Fisher-Titus Emergency Department nurse will meet the patient at their car to perform the test.
NORWALK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willard Library#Imagination Library
Norwalk Reflector

N.L.-Greenwich Trail receives 'conditional approval'

NEW LONDON — The New London-Greenwich Rail Trail (NLGRT) has received “conditional approval” from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for its grant application for the first phase of the completion of the trail. Phase I will complete drainage and finish work on approximately 3.3 miles or...
NEW LONDON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Catholic Schools hosts STREAM Night

NORWALK — Students, parents and teachers of the Norwalk Catholic Schools came together recently to celebrate "STREAM Night." "I felt that it was quite successful," said high school science teacher Sara Kovarik. She said the evening's activities, sponsored by the school district's Parent-Teacher Organization, involved over 70 families and was meant to bring fun into the task of learning in different areas of study. Many of the study areas are necessary to prepare for elements of state testing, she said.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Barbara (White) Frankboner

Barbara (White) Frankboner, 90, residing in Georgetown, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022. She loved raising her six children and enjoyed having large family gatherings including her 12 grandchildren and they all loved her potato salad. She enjoyed playing Bocce ball, cards and other family games. She also took delight in getting together for fun with her close friends and their families. One of her fond memories was going dancing with Dale on the weekends at the Philbo House.
GEORGETOWN, IN
Norwalk Reflector

Edison Student of the Month

MILAN — The Berlin Heights Kiwanis have announced Kennedy Baker is the March Student of the Month at Edison High School. Kennedy has been chosen for her contributions to Edison High School and the Berlin Heights and Milan communities. Kennedy’s school activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society (medal and cord recipient); Spanish Club; Interact Club; Melon Festival volunteer; cross country (varsity letter, Most-Improved Award, Most Dedicated Award, 2nd Team All-SBC, 200 Mile Club and Mohican 9 qualifier); Big Brother/Big Sister program; Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer; employed at Five Guys, working 20-30 hours weekly (SERVSAFE and shift manager certified)
EDISON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Norwalk Reflector

Local foundation awards $220K

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky-based Erie County Community Foundation’s board of directors voted to award more than $220,000 at its March meeting to Erie County nonprofits, schools and municipalities. Numerous projects were awarded, including. • Vermilion’s Harbor View Park Access Project to remake the downtown beachfront property. •...
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Bo Lacey lays new foundation in Norwalk

NORWALK — A business considering itself as a world-class home improvement contracting company recently established a new local residency. In 2021, Bo Lacey Construction opened its latest office in Norwalk. Founded in 1984, the company already operates out of Circleville, which is south of Columbus, and Mansfield. “We like...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Kevin Rasnick joins WEWS-TV Cleveland news station

NORWALK — Kevin Rasnick recently joined the News 5 team, WEWS-TV Cleveland, as an account executive. He is a sales and marketing professional who previously spent more than 10 years in radio in the Huron and Erie counties area as an account executive. In addition to being an account executive, Rasnick also spent 10 years as a broadcaster for local high school sports on the radio.
NORWALK, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Local YMCA held first of its kind event in Indiana

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local YMCA held an event that was the first of its kind in Indiana. Over 500 archers from across the state came to the regional National Archery in the Schools Programs (NASP) certified shoot on April 2. YMCA Camp Carson hosted the archery shoot and it was sponsored with a […]
INDIANA STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
129
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy