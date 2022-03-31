Imagination Library celebrates second anniversary

NORWALK — It’s time to celebrate the Huron County Imagination Library’s second birthday.

In spite of the pandemic, the steering committee that led the start-up of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in our county was able to get the program organized and off the ground in April, 2020. The committee set a goal in 2020 to get free books in the homes of about 1,420 children under the age of 5 who reside in Huron County.

That goal targeted about 35% of the 4,053 under 5 years of age children of Huron County residents. 1,656 children were enrolled that first year. In the second year the committee’s goal was to enroll 50% of Huron County children under the age of 5. Presently there are 1,804 children enrolled, while 531 children have “graduated” out of the program.

The cost of this program is $25 per child for a year, which means that every child enrolled in this program will receive one book a month selected from a reputable publishing company. In order to meet the goal to supply free books to more than 2,000 children it was determined that the cost would be more than $50,000. There are no additional administrative costs. That financial goal was also met thanks to the generosity of several local service organizations, foundations and individuals as well as the Ohio legislature that paid for half of the costs in the first two years.

It is believed that the Ohio legislature will match the funds raised in Huron County in order to continue this very successful nationally-known program that Dolly Parton originated.

Members of the committee include: Brad Romano, superintendent of New London Schools, Josh Figley, Willard Library; Carol Wheeler, Norwalk Area United Fund; Denny Doughty, North Point Educational Service Center; Katiemarie Hicks of New London; Lenora Minor, director of Job and Family Services; Judy Sommers, retired educator; Reta Stark, retired educator, and Dick Stein, representative to the Ohio legislature. This steering committee evolved from an initial meeting held in Willard in January, 2020 to learn about the Imagination Library program. There are now Imagination Library programs in all 88 Ohio counties.

The purpose of the Huron County Imagination Library is to put age-appropriate books in the hands of all children from birth to 5 years of age. Research has indicated that books in the hands of young children are a key indicator of academic success. Children with at least 25 books in the home are more likely to complete an additional two years of school.

It is also widely recognized that the best way to promote language development is by reading aloud to children. For additional information, or to enroll a child in the free Imagination Library program go to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library: www.OhioImaginationLibrary.org. It takes less than five minutes to apply.