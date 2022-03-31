Friday is the Deadline to Submit Questions for Local Runoff Candidates

SAN ANGELO – There are three runoff elections in Tom Green County on May 24 in the Republican Primary election cycle and the deadline for residents to submit questions is Friday.

San Angelo LIVE! will be sending a questionnaire to each of the six candidates made up of questions from our readers. You can participate by emailing a question to yantis@sanangelolive.com by 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

We will compile a list of your questions and present them to the candidates. The candidates will have plenty of time to answer your questions in writing and we will publish their answers before early voting begins.

The candidates in the GOP runoff elections are:

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Judge:

Todd Kolls

Lane Carter

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4:

Bill Ford (Incumbent)

Shawn Nanny

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Stacye Speck

Ron Perry

Here is how the questionnaire will work. Readers may submit questions via email to: yantis@sanangelolive.com , through the comments section following this article, or in the comments section on Facebook.

All questions will be considered but we will limit our list of questions to the candidates to 12.

Candidates can choose to answer all, some or none of the questions.

The deadline to submit a question is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The questionnaire will be delivered via email to all the candidates on Friday, April 8, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Questionnaires are due back to San Angelo LIVE! from candidates on Friday, April 22, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Questionnaires will be published on San Angelo LIVE! Friday morning, April 29, 2022.

Please keep your questions short and to the point. Personal questions and questions containing any disparaging remarks about any candidate will not be allowed. Your questions should deal with subjects that fall within the purview and scope of the office the candidates are seeking.

The purpose of this exercise is to get a better understanding of how each candidate will approach problem solving as an elected official. This questionnaire project is designed to provide voters with as much information as possible along with the opportunity to engage the candidates in a substantive conversation before the election.

San Angelo LIVE! has a 'Conversation with the Candidates' tentatively scheduled for April 27, 2022 in the Stephens Central Library. The forum will be free and open to the public and more details will be released later.

Turnout in runoff elections is traditionally very low. We encourage everyone to get to know the candidates and the offices they are seeking and most of all to participate in the election process by voting on May 24, 2022.