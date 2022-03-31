ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Friday is the Deadline to Submit Questions for Local Runoff Candidates

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbMf1_0evfrpJX00

SAN ANGELO – There are three runoff elections in Tom Green County on May 24 in the Republican Primary election cycle and the deadline for residents to submit questions is Friday.

San Angelo LIVE! will be sending a questionnaire to each of the six candidates made up of questions from our readers.  You can participate by emailing a question to yantis@sanangelolive.com by 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

We will compile a list of your questions and present them to the candidates.  The candidates will have plenty of time to answer your questions in writing and we will publish their answers before early voting begins.

The candidates in the GOP runoff elections are:

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Judge:

  • Todd Kolls
  • Lane Carter

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4:

  • Bill Ford (Incumbent)
  • Shawn Nanny

GOP Candidates for Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

  • Stacye Speck
  • Ron Perry

Here is how the questionnaire will work.  Readers may submit questions via email to: yantis@sanangelolive.com , through the comments section following this article, or in the comments section on Facebook.

All questions will be considered but we will limit our list of questions to the candidates to 12.

Candidates can choose to answer all, some or none of the questions.

The deadline to submit a question is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The questionnaire will be delivered via email to all the candidates on Friday, April 8, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Questionnaires are due back to San Angelo LIVE! from candidates on Friday, April 22, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Questionnaires will be published on San Angelo LIVE! Friday morning, April 29, 2022.

Please keep your questions short and to the point.  Personal questions and questions containing any disparaging remarks about any candidate will not be allowed.  Your questions should deal with subjects that fall within the purview and scope of the office the candidates are seeking.

The purpose of this exercise is to get a better understanding of how each candidate will approach problem solving as an elected official.  This questionnaire project is designed to provide voters with as much information as possible along with the opportunity to engage the candidates in a substantive conversation before the election.

San Angelo LIVE! has a 'Conversation with the Candidates' tentatively scheduled for April 27, 2022 in the Stephens Central Library.  The forum will be free and open to the public and more details will be released later.

Turnout in runoff elections is traditionally very low.  We encourage everyone to get to know the candidates and the offices they are seeking and most of all to participate in the election process by voting on May 24, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama Democrats move to remove Trump-supporting Senate candidate from ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Elections
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Person
Tom Green
KEYT

‘Young Republicans might not be marching in the streets, but they are mobilizing’: Gen Z Republicans express optimism ahead of midterms

Karly Matthews is a climate activist. She’s also a Republican. The 24-year-old Pennsylvanian — who serves as the communications director for the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental group — often gets pushback from both Democrats and Republicans who say her beliefs are contradictory. “At this point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland redistricting delays primary elections

In a significant move for Worcester County, where the majority of the county commissioner elections will pit Republican incumbents against Republican challengers in the primary election, the state Court of Appeals has pushed that contest’s dates from June 28 until July 19. “Following the Court of Appeals’ decision last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Gop Candidates#Republican#Gop#The Peace Pct#Stacye
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure

A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

After mistakenly scrapping party official elections in 2022, GOP lawmakers scramble to undo it

Undoing an emergency change to the way elected political party activists are chosen is proving more difficult than passing the law in the first place. Lawmakers last week approved legislation intended to standardize the number of signatures that congressional and legislative candidates need to get their names on the ballot. The process was thrown into […] The post After mistakenly scrapping party official elections in 2022, GOP lawmakers scramble to undo it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy