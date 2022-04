ADRIAN — Baseball, softball and soccer at Springbrook Middle School in Adrian could become district-funded, interscholastic sports. Those sports have been offered as intramural and club sports for the past four years. If the Adrian Public School Board of Education approves having the district fund those sports, they would be governed by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. A vote by the board could take place at its April 11 meeting.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO