Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Humbled' To Be Joining Fox News As A Contributor

Caitlyn Jenner has found a new television gig.

The former Olympian and reality TV star is joining Fox News this week as a contributor, the conservative television channel announced. She’ll make her first appearance Thursday on “Hannity” and is expected to offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News programs moving forward.

In a statement announcing the hiring, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott called Jenner “an inspiration to us all,” adding, “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner, meanwhile, said in a statement that she was “humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

It’s unclear whether Fox News intended for Jenner’s hiring to coincide with the Transgender Day of Visibility, observed March 31. Jenner came out as trans in an April 2015 interview on “20/20,” and appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair as her authentic self later that year.

As numerous outlets pointed out, however, the announcement comes as Fox News has devoted significant airtime to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and, specifically, Disney’s stated opposition to that legislation after significant backlash.

Jenner has been outspoken about her conservative politics for some time, though her views have often put her at odds with other members of the LGBTQ community.

She ran for California governor in last year’s recall election that could have ousted Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, she won just 1% of the vote after Californians opted not to recall Newsom.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.