Keith Urban’s New ‘Nightfalls’ Is a Fun Summer Anthem [Listen]

Don't fact-check KrispyLife Kidd and YN Jay. "Somebody Dropped," a track which lands smack in the middle of KrispyLife's new mixtape The Art of Spice Talk 3 (note: there was never a The Art of Spice Talk 2), is less about the truth and more about who can get away with the wildest punchline. About halfway through, the song really amps up—the two Michigan rappers finish each other's lines, fumble their punchlines and keep going, and occasionally exchange words for grunts and screams. The best part is that, after a particularly unbelievable bar, they'll try to offer some clarity. "I just fucked a super bad bitch then I fucked her twin," raps Jay, followed by "They look just alike, though," as if he doesn't even believe it himself.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO