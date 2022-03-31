ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban’s New ‘Nightfalls’ Is a Fun Summer Anthem [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
 3 days ago
Keith Urban has released a new song, and it's a very progressive pop-country track that's perfect for summer. Urban dropped a new song titled "Nightfalls" on Thursday morning (March 31), and the song is a very progressive, up-tempo love song that celebrates everything we've still got left after going through hard...

