Tampa, FL

Nuclear option: High-tech medical diagnostic firm launches in region

By Brian Hartz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa has been chosen as the location for a recently launched biotech company that specializes in highly advanced treatments for conditions such as blood clots, tuberculosis and respiratory problems brought on by climate change. NuMedTechs, according to a news release, will base key executives and researchers at Quest Workspaces...

#Tech#Nuclear Medicine#Nuclear Option#Numedtechs#Quest Workspaces#Canadian#Pulmo Science Inc#The Econophy Group Lll#Johns Hopkins Medicine
